Paralympic Marathon will still be held in Tokyo despite postponement, IPC confirms

The International Paralympic Committee revealed Wednesday that the marathon that is part of the Tokyo Paralympic Games will be held in the capital, as the committee intends to keep the original venues and schedule despite the one-year postponement of the games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The marathon and race walk for the Olympic Games had initially been scheduled to be held in Tokyo, but those road events were moved north to Sapporo to avoid the extreme heat and humidity of Tokyo's summer, and the International Olympic Committee has said the events will remain in Sapporo.

"The idea and intention is that the competition schedule remains as (it was for) the original plan for 2020," IPC President Andrew Parsons told a media briefing, while adding that it is difficult to secure every single venue at this moment.

The Paralympic Games, initially scheduled for this summer, will be held between Aug. 24 and Sept. 5 next year. The marathon events for both men and women, comprising athletes with vision impairments, upper limb deficiency, and those in wheelchairs, are expected to take place on the last day of the Paralympics.

Runners will start and finish at the new National Stadium, passing through famous landmarks such as the Kaminarimon in the Asakusa district and the Imperial Palace in the heart of the Japanese capital.

The marathon course will not only follow the same route as the Olympic marathon that was originally scheduled for Tokyo, but will start and finish at the same location for the first time in recent Paralympic history, according to the IPC.

During the press briefing, Parsons also provided an update on the issue of wheelchair basketball, which faces the risk of removal from the Tokyo Paralympics over eligibility issues involving dozens of players.

"At the moment, we believe that we will have the wheelchair basketball at the Tokyo 2020 Games," he said.

The IPC instructed the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation to reassess the eligibility of 50 to 75 players by late May as the federation's rules had left open the possibility of non-eligible athletes competing in the Paralympics.

Parsons said the federation is "reacting very positively," and the IPC does not see any danger of the popular sport's exclusion.

Parsons also touched on the IPC's "cash flow" problem and ruled out going to the International Olympic Committee for help. He says he is trying to cut 5 percent from the budget, which was listed at €24.1 million ($26.1 million) in the IPC's 2018 annual report.

The cash shortfall stems from the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic postponement.

"At the moment we are not discussing that with them (IOC)," Parsons said. "We are trying to solve our issues internally.”

The IPC already receives several million dollars from the IOC under a 2018 agreement. Parsons declined to provide the specific figure.

"Unfortunately, this agreement contains some confidentiality clauses and this amount is one of them,” Parsons said.

Many international sports federations are heavily dependent on the IOC for support, and for some it's nearly their sole income. The IOC generates $5.7 billion in a four-year Olympic cycle, and 91 percent is from selling broadcast rights and sponsorships.

Last month, IOC president Thomas Bach said in an interview that the IOC has "no cash-flow problem.”

The IPC appears to be financially stable. However, it faced a major crisis in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro when the local Olympic organizing committee ran out of money and needed a million-dollar government bailout to fund the Paralympics.

"Until 2017 we were not receiving any funding directly from the IOC and we were surviving, thriving,” Parsons said. "We were delivering a very good Paralympic Games. Let’s say we are not dependent on this amount coming directly from the IOC.”

Parsons said the IPC cash-flow problem was due partly to broadcast rights holders who want to delay their payments until 2021, when the product is delivered. Parsons said it’s not a question of "losing money” but rather a need for some temporary belt tightening.

"Like all businesses we are tremendously affected by the COVID-19 crisis,” Parsons said. He said he was sifting through 150 contracts that are games-related.

"We have no plans to let any staff go at the moment,” he added.

Parsons said his major worry — as it was if the Paralympics were held this year — was finding hotel rooms in Tokyo suitable for people with disabilities.

About 4,400 Paralympic athletes are to stay in the Olympic Village, which has been designed for wheelchair access. But some staff, media and fans — many with disabilities — will need modified hotel rooms. Those are in short supply in Tokyo, where hotel rooms are typically small and have bath and toilet areas seldom suitable for wheelchair users.

"It took us a lot of time and effort to get this ball moving and we don’t want to see it going back because of the postponement," Parsons said. "Of course we are concerned that we will be short of rooms.”

Parsons said the sharp business downturn caused by the virus is likely to affect hotel owners, who may be discouraged from making short-term investments to reconfigure rooms.

"So we don’t know if this will still be a priority for these hotels,” he said.