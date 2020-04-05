Istiklol wins Tajikistan's Super Cup in one of world's few active leagues

Tajikistan started a new soccer season on Saturday, joining a small group of countries around the world where play has continued despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Istiklol Dushanbe retained the Central Asian nation’s season-opening Super Cup on Saturday with a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Khujand.

The game was played without fans due to precautions regarding the virus pandemic. A large banner reading "stop coronavirus” in Tajik and Russian covered part of the stands at Central Republican Stadium in Dushanbe, the Tajik capital.

Players and staff from both teams mingled freely after the final whistle before officials hung medals around their necks and shook their hands.

Tajikistan has not reported any cases of the new coronavirus, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Professional soccer is only continuing in a few countries around the world, with Belarus, Nicaragua and Burundi among the holdouts, attracting interest from foreign fans and international gambling markets.

A minute’s silence was held before kickoff in memory of COVID-19 victims around the globe.

Istiklol won the Super Cup for the third straight time, matching the record streaks the same club set in 2012 and 2016.

"The guys went out and did their job honestly and won the cup, thanks to them for that,” Istiklol coach Vitaly Levchenko said in televised comments.

Khujand took a surprise early lead against Istiklol, which is the defending champion in the Tajik league. Uzbek winger Sanjar Rikhsiboev beat the Istiklol goalkeeper to a high ball and prodded it in for the lead in the second minute.

Khujand missed chances to extend its lead late in the first half before Istiklol gradually took control of the game after the break. Tenacious Khujand defending preserved the lead until Istiklol scored twice in as many minutes to take the win.

Manuchehr Jalilov leveled the score in the 78th after the Khujand defense failed to clear a cross, and then Muhammadjon Rakhimov chested down a high ball before knocking it past the goalkeeper in the 80th.

Tajikistan's top league starts games on Sunday. The national soccer federation has said those games will also be held without fans until further not

ice, following recommendations from the Health Ministry.