Former French sports minister says staging Tour de France as planned would be 'crime against humanity'

Allowing the Tour de France to go ahead as scheduled despite the COVID-19 pandemic would be "madness" and a "crime against humanity," former French sports minister David Douillet said.

The outbreak has decimated the global sporting calendar and the Tour de France — which takes place in June and July — is one of the last major global sporting events that hasn't been canceled or postponed.

French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu said on Twitter last month that it was too soon to decide if the Tour should be canceled, but that if the race did go ahead it might be held without roadside spectators to minimize the risk of infection.

Douillet, a two-time Olympic judo champion who served as sports minister under former President Nicolas Sarkozy from 2011 to 2012, said the risks involved in staging the Tour outweighed the financial implications of postponing or canceling it.

"God knows I am a fan of the Tour de France, I never miss a stage every summer," he told France TV.

"If we have enough means to ensure that all the players in the Tour and the public can be tested and are all negative, then why not, but that's not very likely, so it can't happen. There is no vaccine, nothing, and people are dying."

Douillet compared the Tour not being postponed to France holding mayoral elections last month despite the government imposing stringent restrictions on public life to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"I was furious to see that the local elections went ahead," he added. "I'm not scared of saying that it's a crime against humanity. For me, organizing the Tour in these conditions is at the same level. It's madness."

This year's Tour is scheduled to start on June 27 in the Mediterranean city of Nice and is due to finish in Paris on July 19.