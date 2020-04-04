LPGA postpones five tournaments including U.S. Women's Open

The LPGA on Friday announced the postponement of its next five tour events, including the U.S. Women's Open, in response to the coronavirus crisis.

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan indicated the tour would not resume until the majority of international players, such as Japan's world No. 4 Nasa Hataoka, could compete.

With the pandemic restricting international travel, many top players face uncertainty about when they might be able to rejoin the primarily U.S.-based tour, which has suspended play since February.

"Our greatest competitive advantage over the last five or six years has been our global diversity," Whan said in an interview with Golf Channel.

Instead of being held June 4-7 in Houston, the new date for the U.S. Women's Open is Dec. 10-13. That would be the latest a major championship is played, and the first time an official LPGA Tour event was held entirely in December since Maria Hjorth won the LPGA Tour Championship in 2010.

A three-time LPGA tournament winner, the 21-year-old Hataoka opened the season strong with a second-place finish at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions in January, prior to the suspension of the tour. The May 21-24 Pure Silk Championship, where Hataoka finished runner-up last year, will not take place in 2020.

Mike Davis, the CEO of the USGA, said moving the Women's Open couldn't have happened without collaboration with the LPGA Tour and Fox Sports, its broadcast partner which has NFL games during December.

"Our priority remains ensuring the safety of all involved with the U.S. Women's Open, while still providing the world's best players the opportunity to compete this year,” Davis said.

But it will require some adjustments.

The U.S. Women's Open was to play all 72 holes on the Cypress Creek course at Champions, the course that hosted the 1969 U.S. Open and most recently the 2003 Tour Championship on the PGA Tour.

Because of limited daylight in December, and with the USGA wanting to have a full field for its premier women's event, the opening two rounds would be played on Cypress Creek and the Jackrabbit course.

Still to be determined are dates and golf courses to be used for qualifying.