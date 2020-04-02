Oka-sho, Satsuki-sho to be run without spectators

The Japan Racing Association said Thursday it will extend its closed-door, audience-free events through April 19.

The three upcoming Grade One events, the Osaka Hai, scheduled for Sunday, Oka-sho, scheduled for April 12, and Satsuki-sho, scheduled for April 19, will be among the races that will be held without spectators.

The Oka-sho and Satsuki-sho are two of the five three-year-old classics of the Japanese season.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the JRA decided to hold its horse races without spectators from Feb. 29. As other racecourses are closed, racing fans can only bet by phone or online.