Vissel defender Gotoku Sakai tests positive for COVID-19

Former Japan defender Gotoku Sakai has tested positive for COVID-19, his club Vissel Kobe confirmed Monday, making him the first known J. League player to have been infected.

According to Vissel, Sakai fell ill late Wednesday night with a fever of 38 degrees Celsius and was diagnosed with an acute upper respiratory infection at a hospital in Hyogo Prefecture the following day. His fever persisted, however, and he began to experience head and throat pain on Friday.

Sakai reported losing his sense of smell on Saturday and was advised to undergo a test for the new coronavirus. His test came back positive on Monday afternoon.

Kobe said no other player in the squad, which includes Spanish World Cup winner Andres Iniesta, had shown any symptoms.

"Currently, there is no other player or staff member giving symptoms of the new coronavirus infectious disease other than Gotoku Sakai,” the club said in a statement.

"In correspondence with the instructions of the public health center, we are looking at identifying those in close contact and the complete sterilization of our training facilities.”

The 29-year-old defender joined Kobe from German side Hamburg last season.

J. League first division matches are set to resume on May 9 after play was suspended in late February due to the outbreak. The league plans to release an updated season schedule next week.