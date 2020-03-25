JSA officially approves Asanoyama's promotion to ozeki

Sekiwake Asanoyama was officially promoted to sumo's second-highest rank of ozeki by the Japan Sumo Association board of directors on Wednesday.

The news provided a bright spot amid the coronavirus bleakness with Asanoyama saying in his kojo stage speech he is ready for the added responsibility and expectations ahead of May's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.

"I will live up to my name as ozeki and love the sport of sumo, fulfill justice as a rikishi (sumo wrestler) and exert myself to the utmost," he said.

The 26-year-old Takasago stable wrestler posted 11 wins in the March 8-22 spring meet in Osaka that was held without spectators, an extreme measure taken to contain and combat the coronavirus spread.

While he fell one short of the 33 wins over three tournaments normally necessary for ozeki promotion, the Toyama Prefecture native earned commendations for the quality of his sumo and had his elevation unanimously approved by the JSA.

He has won one Emperor's Cup, at last year's Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.

Asanoyama said he was nervous making the speech, but said he wanted to deliver it with confidence. His stablemaster Takasago gave him a score of 100 out of 100 for his speech and applauded his wrestler for his hard work and dedication to training.

"The reality is gradually sinking in. It's been one of my dreams since I made my professional debut, but I didn't think I'd become ozeki so soon. I want to become an ozeki who is respected and looked up to as a role model," Asanoyama said.

Asanoyama is the first new ozeki since Takakeisho was promoted in March 2019, and first ozeki from Toyama in 111 years, former yokozuna Tachiyama being the last.

Standing 188 cm and weighing 177 kg, Asanoyama has exhibited solid technique and impressive physical strength on the way to establishing himself as one of sumo's rising stars.