Euro 2020 retains name despite new 2021 dates

Soccer’s European Championships may have rescheduled from 2020 to June and July 2021, but organizers insisted Friday the event will retain its original name of Euro 2020.

The competition was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 outbreak on Tuesday, pushed back 12 months to June 11-July 11 next year in order to clear the way for suspended domestic competitions to wrap up if conditions allow.

As the event quickly became known as Euro 2021, European soccer’s governing body UEFA moved swiftly to insist it would keep the original name and logo.

“Although it will provisionally take place from 11 June-11 July 2021, #EURO2020 will still be known as UEFA EURO 2020,” UEFA said on Twitter.

UEFA said the postponement “will help all domestic competitions, currently on hold due to the COVID-19 emergency, to be completed” as it made a “commitment” to finishing club seasons by June 30.

Their announcement came after crisis talks with national associations, as well as clubs and players bodies via videoconference, as Europe fights to deal with the health crisis.

Twenty of the 24 nations set to take part in the Euro have already qualified, but playoffs to determine the final four participants, due to be played this month, have been postponed.

UEFA said those matches, and other scheduled friendlies, would be played in June subject to a review of the situation.