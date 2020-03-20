Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic investigated for ignoring quarantine after returning to Serbia

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is being investigated by Serbian authorities for allegedly flouting a mandatory self-isolation measure after returning home from a coronavirus-infected country, authorities said Thursday.

The 22-year-old Jovic returned from Spain last week and was seen on the streets of Belgrade and pictured at his girlfriends’s birthday party.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed that Jovic is one of two Serbian soccer players who are under investigation for skipping quarantine.

Jovic said on his Instagram account that he was not informed about the isolation procedures, that he came to Serbia in support of its people and his family and that he tested negative both in Spain and in Serbia. He said he had Real Madrid’s permission to leave quarantine.

As an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Serbia has told all those returning from area battling the virus to self-isolate for up to 28 days.

Without mentioning Jovic, Serbian officials have blasted “millionaire” soccer players for flouting the measure.

“The fact that they are known sportsmen, and that they are rich, will not stop them from being punished,” Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said Thursday. “Either they will respect the law, or they’ll go to jail.”