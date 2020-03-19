English soccer administrators isolated after contact with JFA head

Two staff members from England’s Football Association went into self-isolation after coming into contact with the president of the Japan Football Association, who since tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported Wednesday.

According to several media outlets, the F.A. said in a statement the two people affected are following public health guidance by self-isolating for 14 days after meeting at the SheBelieves Cup with JFA chief Kozo Tashima who learned he was infected with the pneumonia-causing virus on Tuesday.

The F.A. said they believe that Tashima had no contact with players from England’s women’s team. Nobody associated with Phil Neville’s side which traveled to the SheBelieves Cup in the United States earlier this month is displaying symptoms.

The 62-year-old Tashima had traveled to Northern Ireland, the Netherlands and the United States from late February to early March on official business.

Tashima also serves as a vice president of the Japanese Olympic Committee.

According to BBC, the F.A. has contacted the England women’s team and management to offer reassurance and advice.