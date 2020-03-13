Kakuryu suffers second loss

Hakuho maintained his pursuit of a record-extending 44th Emperor’s Cup by beating Yutakayama and improving to a perfect 6-0 Friday at the Spring Grand Sumo Tournament.

But the sailing was less smooth for fellow yokozuna Kakuryu, who dropped to 4-2 after losing to No. 2 maegashira Tokushoryu (1-5).

All-time championship record-holder Hakuho easily overpowered No. 3 Yutakayama in the penultimate bout of Day 6 at Edion Arena Osaka.

The 35-year-old yokozuna, who had looked less than his best despite remaining unbeaten here, claimed a quick-fire victory to go 3-0 in his career against Yutakayama (2-4). After delivering a powerful left-hand slap, Hakuho took a double inside grip and drove the maegashira straight out.

Hakuho will start Saturday, the halfway point of the 15-day tournament, in a three-way tie for the lead with rank-and-file grapplers Mitakeumi and Aoiyama.

In the last bout of the day, Kakuryu took a belt grip with both arms, but Tokushoryu used his 188-kg frame to twist his way out of the hold and bounce the yokozuna over the edge.

Tokushoryu — who stunned the sumo world by winning the New Year Basho from the lowest rank of No. 17 maegashira — earned his first career kinboshi prize for beating a yokozuna as a rank-and-file wrestler.

The 33-year-old journeyman, whose January title propelled him upward 15 places in the rankings, said he had been determined to rack up a victory following a run of losses against tough opponents here.

“I’ve lost to several top-ranked wrestlers here, so I was adamant about winning today,” said Tokushoryu, adding that his title-winning run was a distant memory.

“The previous tournament is in the past. This tournament is a separate matter.”

No. 3 Mitakeumi, who aims to return to the three sanyaku ranks below yokozuna, handed sekiwake Asanoyama his first loss of the tournament.

In one of the day’s most entertaining bouts, two-time Emperor’s Cup winner Mitakeumi took a double inside grip from the jump and withstood multiple throw attempts on the way to a force out victory.

After the pair locked up, Asanoyama dragged the maegashira around the ring and looked primed for an arm throw, but Mitakeumi stayed tight and drove the promotion-seeking sekiwake out.

The 27-year-old Mitakeumi — who not so long ago was an ozeki aspirant himself — faces Hakuho on Saturday.

Following consecutive losses, sole ozeki Takakeisho got back on the winning track with an easy thrust out win against No. 4 Enho (2-4).

Takakeisho (3-3) used his superior bulk to keep the diminutive maegashira at arm’s length, denying him the opportunity to go inside before pushing him out.

Sekiwake Shodai (3-3) suffered his second straight loss, dropping to 3-4 in his career against No. 1 Daieisho. Former komusubi Daieisho (3-3) put on an impressive display of thrusting sumo, maintaining the momentum from the outset for a frontal force-out.

Endo improved to 4-2 by winning a battle between fellow komusubi against Hokutofuji (2-4).

The Ishikawa Prefecture native got inside Hokutofuji’s defense from the initial charge and used his stronger position to push his opponent out.

No. 13 Aoiyama (6-0) stayed perfect by slapping down No. 17 Meisei. The big Bulgarian is on track for his first winning record since last July.