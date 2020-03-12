Amid virus precautions, Olympic flame is lit in Greece

The flame for the Tokyo Olympics was lit Thursday at the birthplace of the ancient games in a pared-down ceremony because of the coronavirus.

Standing in front of the ruined Temple of Hera in Ancient Olympia, Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the part of a pagan priestess, used a concave mirror to focus the sun’s rays on a silver torch, causing fire to spurt forth.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach noted the “difficult circumstances” created by the virus outbreak, but stressed the IOC’s commitment to the success of the Tokyo Games.

“Nineteen weeks before the opening ceremony, we are strengthened in this commitment by the many authorities and sports organizations around the world which are taking so many significant measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus,” Bach said.

The IOC has stressed that the July 24-Aug. 9 Olympics will go ahead as planned — even as sports events in various countries are being curtailed or held without spectators — and urged all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympics.

Addressing an unusually small crowd of officials in Ancient Olympia because of virus control measures, Bach extolled Tokyo organizers’ “excellent” preparations for the 2020 Games, as well as their “incredible efficiency, effectiveness and enthusiasm.”

“We are grateful to the Japanese people who are embracing these games with such enthusiasm,” Bach said. “Our Japanese friends are interpreting the noble mission of the Olympic Games in an outstanding way.”

The ceremonial part of Thursday’s flame-lighting was held with customary mock-archaic splendor: Young men and women dressed in pleated robes, a prayer to Apollo — the ancient Greek god of light — and dancing to flutes and drums under a splendid blue sky as blackbirds sang.

But fears of the coronavirus forced Greek officials to ban members of the public from attending the ceremony and severely curtail the number of invited officials and journalists. Normally, several thousand people from many countries gather on the earthen banks of Olympia’s ancient stadium to watch the ceremony.

Stressing their commitment to gender equality, Greek relay organizers selected a woman, for the first time, to be the first torchbearer — Rio de Janeiro shooting gold medalist Anna Korakaki. She passed the flame to another woman, Mizuki Noguchi, who won the marathon at the 2004 Athens Games.

Following the eight-day Greek leg of the relay, the flame will be handed over to Japan on March 19 at Panathenaic Stadium in Athens, where the first modern Olympics were staged in 1896.

The handover ceremony will be smaller than originally planned, possibly without the presence of spectators, also due to fears over the virus that has killed nearly 4,300 people and infected some 118,000 others around the world.

Among the torchbearers at Ancient Olympia was European Union commissioner for migration Margaritis Schinas, a Greek. Other runners on the Greek leg include Olympic champions Tadahiro Nomura and Saori Yoshida, who competed in judo and wrestling, respectively.

In Japan, the torch relay will start on March 26 in Fukushima Prefecture.

During the 121-day journey, the 71-cm torch, bearing the motif of Japan’s iconic sakura (cherry blossoms), will journey through each of Japan’s 46 prefectures before reaching Tokyo for the opening ceremony on July 24.

Japanese officials hope to showcase the recovery of the Tohoku region through the Olympics.

“The Olympic torch relay in Greece is the origin of so many wonderful episodes and stories, and I very much hope that the torch relay that begins today will engender many dreams and aspirations and bring hope for tomorrow,” Toshiaki Endo, vice president of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee, said at the ceremony.