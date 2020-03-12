Juventus' Daniele Rugani says he's fine after testing positive for coronavirus

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani said he was fine on Thursday, shortly after his club said he had tested positive for the coronavirus, the first player in Serie A to do so.

“You’ve read the news, so I want to reassure everyone who’s worried about me, I’m fine,” Rugani said on Twitter.

“I urge everyone to respect the rules, because this virus makes no distinction! Let’s do it for ourselves, for our loved ones and for those around us.”

Rugani, who is not a regular first-team player, has made seven appearances this season, including two in February. He was on the bench for Sunday’s game against Inter Milan.

A source close to Juventus said the entire Italin League squad will have to spend two weeks in quarantine, meaning it would not be able to face Olympique Lyonnais in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie next Tuesday.