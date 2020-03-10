Golden Knights increase Pacific Division lead with OT triumph over Oilers

Shea Theodore scored 2:13 into overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights increased their slim Pacific Division lead by beating the second-place Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Monday night.

Theodore picked the top corner off a feed from Jonathan Marchessault, who scored the tying goal with eight minutes left in the third period.

Nicolas Roy also scored for the Golden Knights (39-24-8), who improved to 11-2-0 in their past 13 games. They are three points up on Edmonton for the division lead.

Alex Chiasson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for the Oilers (37-24-9), who played without captain Connor McDavid due to an illness.

Jets 4, Coyotes 2

In Winnipeg, Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists to lead the Jets over Arizona in a matchup with Western Conference playoff implications.

Kings 3, Avalanche 1

In Los Angeles, Mikey Anderson notched his first career goal, Jonathan Quick made 21 saves and the Kings earned their sixth straight win by beating Colorado.

Panthers 2, Blues 1

In St. Louis, Brett Connolly scored early in the third period and Chris Driedger stopped 26 shots, leading Florida past the reigning champions.

Sabres 3, Capitals 2 (SO)

In Buffalo, Dominik Kahun delivered the decisive goal in the seventh round of a shootout as Sabres stopped a six-game slide.