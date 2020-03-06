Streaking Flyers earn share of division lead

Carter Hart stopped 28 shots and four players scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to their eighth straight win, 4-1 over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Ivan Provorov, Michael Raffl, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Sean Couturier scored for the Flyers, who continued their scorching turnaround from last season and won their 24th home game (24-5-4). They won on consecutive nights after beating the Washington Capitals 5-2 and have positioned themselves as a serious threat to make run in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Flyers moved into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division with the Capitals, who lost 6-5 in overtime to the New York Rangers.

The Flyers, who tied a franchise record with 10 wins in February, have been one of the best teams in the league the last three months and have fans in Philly excited about hockey again. They have scored at least four goals in each game of their winning streak.

They suffered a bit of a blow with forward James van Riemsdyk expected to miss four to six weeks with a broken right hand, suffered blocking a shot Wednesday night. He could be back in time for the playoffs. Van Riemsdyk has 19 goals and 21 assists for 40 points in 65 games this season. He has been on the Flyers’ third line during their winning streak to vault them up the standings.

“Credit goes to the players, them understanding what it takes to go on the ice and play the winning way and going out there and executing and doing it,” coach Alain Vigneault said before the game. “I believe that a lot of these guys want to prove that they can be successful, they can win. And that’s what we’re all trying to do right now. Every one of us is pushing in the same direction.”

A night after veteran Brian Elliott stopped 25 shots, the 21-year-old Hart was sensational again and earned his 23rd win of the season. Hart has been healthy and stabilized the position a season after the Flyers started eight goalies and missed the playoffs.

In Other Games

Bruins 2, Panthers 1 (OT)

Lightning 4, Canadiens 0

Rangers 6, Capitals 5 (OT)

Penguins 4, Sabres 2

Senators 4, Islanders 3

Predators 2, Stars 0

Blackhawks 4, Oilers 3

Wild 3, Sharks 2

Kings 1, Maple Leafs 0 (SO)