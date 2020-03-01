Grizzlies maul Lakers to snap five-game losing streak

The Memphis Grizzlies snapped a five-game losing streak by beating the team they could face in the playoffs if they hold on to the last spot in the Western Conference.

Rookie Ja Morant had 27 points and matched his season high with 14 assists, and the Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles Lakers 105-88 on Saturday night.

“We just locked in, stayed focused, learned from our losses and came out and played a full 48 (minutes),” Morant said. “We were able to come out with a great win.”

Dillon Brooks added 24 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 20 rebounds as the Grizzlies helped their chances of keeping the eighth spot in the West. Memphis holds a 2½-game edge on the New Orleans Pelicans, who were idle Saturday night and play the Lakers on Sunday. The San Antonio Spurs, who beat Orlando 114-113 on Saturday night, trail Memphis by three.

“We knew they were going to play with desperation. They are currently the eighth seed in the playoffs and lost five straight,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “. . . Our guys have done a great job most of the year of playing with energy and matching the home team. We just fell short of that.”

LeBron James had 19 points and 10 assists, while Anthony Davis finished with 15 points and nine rebounds as Los Angeles lost for only the second time in February. The 88 points was a season-low for the Lakers, who shot 41 percent for the game.

The Lakers, the top team in the West, trailed by as many as 22 in the third quarter.

The Memphis lead dropped to single digits with just under 7 minutes left after a 7-0 Lakers run. But Memphis immediately built the lead back to 18 near the three-minute mark, and Vogel put in his reserves.

“They just played a great game. Shot the ball extremely well from the perimeter,” James said. “Ja made four 3s. Dillon was really good all game and Valanciunas, I think he had like 50 rebounds the last two games. They just played a really good game and kept us at bay.”

In Other Games

Hawks 129, Trail Blazers 117

Pacers 113, Cavaliers 104

Heat 116, Nets 113

Spurs 114, Magic 113

Knicks 125, Bulls 115

Rockets 111, Celtics 110

Warriors 115, Suns 99