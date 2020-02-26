Japanese baseball to play remainder of preseason without spectators due to virus fears

Nippon Professional Baseball announced Wednesday it will hold all 72 of its remaining preseason games behind closed doors, becoming the latest Japanese sporting body to take drastic steps to address the spiraling coronavirus crisis.

It follows an announcement by the Japan Rugby Football Union earlier in the day that it will postpone 16 games across two rounds of the 2020 Top League season.

Representatives from NPB’s 12 teams decided at an extraordinary meeting to hold the popular sport’s preseason in empty stadiums a day after the Yomiuri Giants said fans would be barred from two preseason games this weekend at Tokyo Dome. NPB’s regular season is slated to open on March 20.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to result in canceled events and even threatens the entire season for some sports, Japan’s domestic rugby league said the current situation has made it impossible to keep to the original schedule unchanged.

The moves came a day after the J. League halted all games until March 15.

Also on Wednesday, the Japan Boxing Commission and Japan Pro Boxing Association said they will either cancel or postpone all bouts scheduled to take place in Japan next month, citing the impact of coronavirus.