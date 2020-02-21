Hawks guard Trae Young scores career-best 50 points in victory over Heat

Trae Young didn’t attribute his first 50-point game to confidence gained from his first All-Star start.

Belief in himself has never been a problem for the high-scoring guard with a fondness for 30-foot jumpers.

Young had a career-high 50 points and the Atlanta Hawks scored the last 10 points of the game to beat the Miami Heat 129-124 on Thursday night.

Young made 18 of 19 free throws and 8 of 15 3-pointers to set his scoring high in his first game after starting in the NBA All-Star Game.

“I’ve always had confidence in myself,” Young said when asked if he was boosted by the All-Star Game experience.

Young scored 20 points in the final period.

“A big game from our leader,” said Atlanta’s John Collins. “. . . We got some big plays from our big-time guy.”

The Heat had no answer for Young’s barrage of 3-pointers, many from well beyond the line.

“He just got into such an incredible rhythm,” said Miami coach Erik Spoelstra. “He’s pulling up from six feet behind the line. . . . There’s not a lot of things you can do about that.”

Bam Adebayo had 28 points and a season-high 19 rebounds for the Heat. Adebayo, the NBA All-Star skills champion, added seven assists.

Miami couldn’t hold a 124-119 lead. After De’Andre Hunter’s tying 3-pointer, Cam Reddish scored with 31 seconds remaining following his steal from Goran Dragic to give the Hawks a 126-124 lead. Young’s two free throws increased the lead to four points.

Kevin Huerter and Hunter each scored 17 points for Atlanta..

Miami has lost five of its last six games.

Young hit a jumper for Atlanta’s first field goal of the final period. On the Hawks’ next possession, Young’s crossover dribble had Andre Iguodala on his heels, and Young then sank a long 3-pointer for a 97-97 tie.

“He’s shooting 50-footers,” Adebayo said. “At the end of the day you’ve got to live with that.”

With Hawks fans still buzzing after watching Young’s knee-buckling fake on replays during a timeout, Iguodala answered with back-to-back baskets, including a 3-pointer, as Miami reclaimed the lead.

Young wasn’t finished. He kept the Hawks close by scoring 14 of Atlanta’s first 18 points of the final period. Young’s three-point play tied it at 119-119.

76ers 112, Nets 104 (OT)

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 39 points and 16 rebounds, Alec Burks and Shake Milton added big baskets in overtime and as the hosts topped Brooklyn.

Playing without All-Star point guard Ben Simmons because of lower back tightness, Philadelphia improved its record at the Wells Fargo Center to 26-2 on the season. The 76ers are 9-19 on the road.

Tobias Harris added 22 points and 12 rebounds boards for the 76ers. Burks had 19 points, including a pair of layups in overtime that gave Philadelphia the lead for good.

Caris LeVert scored 25 points for Brooklyn, which announced before the game that Kyrie Irving would have season-ending surgery on his right shoulder.

Bucks 126, Pistons 106

In Detroit, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 16 rebounds to help Milwaukee rout the Pistons.

The Bucks led 70-41 at halftime and by 34 points in the second half. Detroit could never get enough stops to mount any significant rally in the final two quarters.

Former Piston Khris Middleton added 28 points for Milwaukee, which won for the 15th time in 17 games. Eric Bledsoe had 19 points and Brook Lopez 18.

The Pistons have lost five straight since trading Andre Drummond to Cleveland on Feb. 6 and were playing for the first time since buying out Reggie Jackson’s contract. Christian Wood, one of seven players in the game who has played for both teams, had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Bruce Brown finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Rockets 135, Warriors 105

In San Francisco, James Harden had 29 points and 10 assists, leading Houston past cold-shooting Golden State in the teams’ first game back from the All-Star break.

Russell Westbrook had 21 points and 10 assists before being ejected, while P.J. Tucker scored 15 points. He made all five of his 3-pointers as the Rockets knocked down 25 total — a franchise record allowed by the Warriors against any opponent. Houston set an NBA record with 27 3s in a win against the Suns last April.

Robert Covington added 20 points and all five Rockets starters scored in double figures as the visitors ran away with this one early after losing 116-104 at Chase Center on Christmas Day.

Andrew Wiggins scored 22 points in the Warriors’ fifth straight loss and also their fifth consecutive at home.

Hornets 103, Bulls 93

In Chicago, Malik Monk scored 25 points, Miles Bridges added 22 and Charlotte hung on to beat the cold-shooting Bulls.

The Hornets let a 21-point lead in the third quarter shrink to two. But they regrouped to win their third in a row after losing five straight and 13 of 14.

Chicago missed its first 17 3-pointers before Zach LaVine made one in the third quarter and 7 of 31 from beyond the arc in losing its seventh straight game.

Thaddeus Young led the Bulls with season highs of 22 points and 11 rebounds. LaVine scored 19 points.

Kings 129, Grizzlies 125

In Sacramento, Harrison Barnes scored a season-high 32 points and matched his career high with seven 3-pointers, De’Aaron Fox added 26 and the Kings edged Memphis.

Buddy Hield added 20 points, including four free throws in the final seconds. Kent Bazemore scored 18 as Sacramento won its fourth straight against the Grizzlies at home.

De’Anthony Melton scored 24 and Ja Morant had 19 for Memphis.