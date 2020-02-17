India's cricket chief says day-night tests against Australia, England coming next winter

India will play a day-night test in Australia this year and another during England’s visit in 2021, cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly said.

The decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) follows January’s meeting with a Cricket Australia delegation led by chairman Earl Eddings.

Australia has pushed for more pink-ball tests, which are favorably timed for spectators and TV audiences as they continue into the evening, as it hosts India in a four-match series in December and January.

“Day-night tests will happen and we will make a public announcement — the second test against England next year. Yes, against Australia also,” Ganguly told reporters after a board meeting in New Delhi on Sunday.

India will host England in January and February 2021 for five tests, of which one will be under lights — and possibly at the refurbished stadium in Ahmedabad, which will be the world’s biggest cricket venue when it opens.

Virat Kohli’s India played its first day-night test in Kolkata last year, thrashing Bangladesh in just over two days.

Earlier India had declined Australia’s offer of playing a pink-ball test in Adelaide at the end of 2018, but Kohli now appears more at ease with the format.

“We played the day-night test here and were pretty happy with how it went. It’s become a very exciting feature of any test series, so we are absolutely open to play a day-night test,” Kohli said in January.