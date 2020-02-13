Jets coach Paul Maurice signs contract extension

Paul Maurice, in his 22nd season as an NHL coach, signed a multiyear contract extension on Wednesday to remain with the Winnipeg Jets.

The 53-year-old Canadian is in his seventh season guiding the Jets, who are 29-24 with five over-time losses for 63 points, one behind Arizona for the final Western Conference playoff berth.

“Once we talked in the summer and agreed it was something we all really wanted to do, it was an inevitability it would happen, as it has,” Maurice said.

Since replacing Claude Noel in January 2014, Maurice has a 264-186-53 record and three playoff appearances, including a loss to Vegas in the 2018 Western Conference final. The Jets were ousted by eventual champion St. Louis in last year’s opening round of the playoffs.

Maurice became the seventh coach to win 700 regular-season NHL games when the Jets beat Edmonton 1-0 last October.

With 724 career wins, Maurice ranks second among active NHL coaches behind Barry Trotz of the New York Islanders on 843. Maurice ranks sixth on the all-time list of NHL games coached with 1,587.