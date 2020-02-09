Raptors edge Nets, extend franchise-record winning streak to 14

Overcoming the absence of injured stars is becoming a regular occurrence for the Toronto Raptors.

So is winning games.

Fred VanVleet scored 10 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, Pascal Siakam scored 20 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 22 seconds remaining, and the Raptors extended their franchise-record winning streak to 14 by beating the Brooklyn Nets 119-118 on Saturday night.

Terence Davis scored 20 points in his first home start, Matt Thomas had a career-high 15 and Serge Ibaka added 12 as the Raptors won despite playing without All-Star guard Kyle Lowry, earning their 10th consecutive home victory over the Nets. Toronto has won 18 of 19 in the series, including six straight.

Davis started for Lowry, who was inactive because of a whiplash injury caused by an accidental collision with Ibaka in the third quarter of Friday’s win at Indiana. Lowry was pictured on social media wearing a neck brace on the flight back to Toronto.

VanVleet said the Raptors have become accustomed to winning without a complete lineup.

“At this point, I think we’re experienced enough in that realm, unfortunately,” VanVleet said. “We’ve had a ton of guys out this year. We don’t really think about it.”

Besides Lowry, Toronto center Marc Gasol missed his sixth straight game because of a sore left hamstring, while guard Norman Powell sat for the fourth consecutive game because of a broken finger on his left hand.

Davis shot 5 for 8 from 3-point range and VanVleet went 4-for-9 as the defending NBA champions remained unbeaten since a 105-104 home loss to San Antonio on Jan. 12. The Raptors swept their third straight set of back-to-back games.

Caris LeVert scored a career-high 37 points, going 6 of 7 from long range, but missed a 3-pointer with a second left that would have given Brooklyn the win.

“I’m not really into moral victories,” LeVert said of his high-scoring effort. “I would much rather have played OK and got the win.”

Spencer Dinwiddie had 21 points and 11 assists and DeAndre Jordan had 15 points and 14 rebounds, but the Nets lost for the first time in three games without injured guard Kyrie Irving (sprained right knee).

Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson praised Toronto for “incredible depth” that has prolonged its current streak.

“That’s how you go on a long streak in this league,” Atkinson said. “You just can’t do it with your top five or your top six. You’ve got to be deep, and they are deep.”

The Nets trailed by 12 points to begin the fourth but LeVert scored on three straight possessions to make it 118-118 with 35 seconds left.

Siakam restored Toronto’s lead by splitting a pair of free throws with 22 seconds remaining. The Nets let the clock run down and gave LeVert a chance to win it, but his pull-up 3 bounced off the rim. Brooklyn’s Joe Harris grabbed the rebound, but missed a layup as the buzzer sounded.

“They guarded it pretty well,” LeVert said of the final play. “I tried to get a good shot up but they played pretty good defense on it.”

LeVert has scored 20 or more in three straight games, the longest such streak of his career.

Bucks 111, Magic 95

In Orlando, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 18 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists, helping Milwaukee earn the road win.

The Bucks won for the 13th time in 14 games, improving the league’s best record to 45-7 and remaining on course to become just the third team to top 70 wins in a regular season.

Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, fell short in a personal bid to become the first player with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds and five assists in six consecutive games.

Antetokounmpo was originally listed with 19 points, but the NBA announced later Saturday that he had been incorrectly credited with a made free throw that missed with 1:29 remaining in the first quarter. It removed a point from his total and corrected the final score.

Nikola Vucevic led the Magic with 21 points and 14 rebounds. Terrence Ross had 20 points.

Timberwolves 142, Clippers 115

In Minneapolis, Jordan McLaughlin scored a career-high 24 points and Malik Beasley added 23 in his Timberwolves debut, helping them snap a 13-game losing streak.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for the hosts, who won for the first time since Jan. 9. McLaughlin added a career-high 11 assists as Minnesota scored its highest point total of the season thanks to a franchise-record 26 3-pointers.

Kawhi Leonard scored 29 points and Paul George had 21 for Los Angeles, which had won three in a row.

Lakers 125, Warriors 120

In San Francisco, LeBron James had 22 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, leading Los Angeles past Golden State.

Anthony Davis collected 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers on a night when the Warriors honored Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and the other seven helicopter crash victims during Golden State’s first home game since the deadly accident Jan. 26 in Southern California.

Andrew Wiggins scored 24 points on 8-for-12 shooting in his Golden State debut after he was traded by the Minnesota Timberwolves before Thursday’s deadline in exchange for D’Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans III and Omari Spellman.

Nuggets 117, Suns 108

In Phoenix, Jamal Murray scored 36 points for Denver and Nikola Jokic added 23 in a triumph over the hosts.

The Nuggets completed the season sweep against the Suns, winning all four games. Denver has won five of its past six games overall.

Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 19 rebounds for Phoenix, while Devin Booker added 21 points and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 20.

Pelicans 124, Pacers 117

In Indianapolis, Jrue Holiday scored 14 of his 31 points in the final 2:26, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and short-handed New Orleans downed the Pacers.

The Pelicans played without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson due to injuries. Ingram has a right ankle sprain, and Williamson is dealing with a left ankle sprain.

JJ Redick added 23 points for New Orleans.

Indiana dropped its fifth straight. Jeremy Lamb led the Pacers with 26 points. T.J. Warren scored 22.

Mavericks 116, Hornets 100

In Charlotte, Seth Curry scored 26 points in his return to his hometown as the Mavericks cruised to the victory.

Curry made his first 10 shots from the field, including six 3-pointers.

Willie Cauley-Stein added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas, which played without Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Doncic missed his sixth straight game with a right ankle sprain, while Porzingis rested a sore left knee.

Devonte Graham had 16 points and 10 assists for the struggling Hornets, who have lost 13 of their last 14 games.

Knicks 95, Pistons 92

In Detroit, Julius Randle scored 17 points, including a bank shot with 13.5 seconds left that helped New York secure its fourth straight victory.

The Knicks led 91-89 when Randle scored inside to push the lead to four. Replays showed the Pistons’ Thon Maker appeared to take an arm to the face on the play, but it was not considered reviewable.

Christian Wood made a 3-pointer for Detroit to cut the lead to one, but New York’s Reggie Bullock made two free throws with 7.3 seconds left for the final margin.

Reggie Jackson led the Pistons with 20 points and nine assists.

Kings 122, Spurs 102

In Sacramento, Buddy Hield scored 31 points, Harrison Barnes added 25 and the Kings earned their third straight victory by beating struggling San Antonio.

Nemanja Bjelica finished with 15 points and six rebounds for Sacramento, which won for the sixth time in eight games overall.

Hield became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 800 career 3-pointers, doing it in 296 games. Golden State’s Stephen Curry was the previous fastest, having reached 800 in 305 games.

Hield was 9 of 10 beyond the arc and was greeted with chants of “Buddy! Buddy!” after making his ninth to put the Kings up 120-98.

Dejounte Murray had 17 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for the Spurs, who have lost four straight and seven of nine.