Wizards' Rui Hachimura makes return to court after missing 23 games with groin injury

Washington Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura returned to action after missing 23 games and scored 11 points in 26 minutes in Monday night’s 125-117 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The 21-year-old, the first player from Japan to be taken in the first round of the NBA Draft, had been sidelined since mid-December with a groin injury that required a minor surgical procedure.

“We lost the game but I had a lot of fun playing,” Hachimura said.

“Once I got out there I had no problem (with my playing stamina). I hadn’t completely lost my game sense, so that was good.”

Alec Burks scored 30 points and Glenn Robinson III added 22 to help the Warriors win their second straight game, though their 12-39 record is still the NBA’s worst.

Golden State is playing without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson due to long-term injuries. But Draymond Green said the victory was a positive sign.

The Warriors led by as many as 19 points midway in the third quarter, but the Wizards cut it to 115-110 with 3:39 remaining.

“That’s definitely a step in the right direction,” Green said. “A month or ago, we would have lost that game when they cut it to five.”

Hachimura started in all 25 games for the Wizards this season until he sustained the injury Dec. 16 in Detroit. The injury occurred when teammate Isaac Bonga accidently kicked him between the legs as the two reached for a rebound.

Hachimura participated in a full practice on Jan. 22, but coach Scott Brooks said the 203-cm forward would be on a minutes restriction in his return to the lineup, saying “around 15 minutes or so” but “no more than 20 minutes.”

On Monday, the Wizards celebrated Japanese Heritage Night by giving away Hachimura anime T-shirts. Hachimura grabbed a microphone and walked to center court to give a speech in Japanese in a pregame address.

After the tipoff, Hachimura made his first shot, a two-pointer just 16 seconds into the game. He finished with eight rebounds and no assists, going 5-for-8 from the field and 1-for-2 from the free-throw line.

“I didn’t feel like my shooting touch was affected by the injury. It’s nice to be back,” Hachimura said.

Prior to the injury, Hachimura was averaging 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Heat 137, Sixers 106

In Miami, Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 38 points against his former team before getting the fourth quarter off.

For Philadelphia, it was more of the same. The team with an NBA-best 22-2 home record lost for the 10th time in its last 12 road games. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 29 points and 12 rebounds, while Ben Simmons had 16 points.

In Other Games

Celtics 123, Hawks 115

Mavericks 112, Pacers 103

Nets 119, Suns 97

Grizzlies 96, Pistons 82

Magic 112, Hornets 100

Knicks 139, Cavaliers 134 (OT)