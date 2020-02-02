Novak Djokovic reacts during his Australian Open men's singles final against Dominic Thiem on Sunday in Melbourne, Australia. | AFP-JIJI

Tennis

Novak Djokovic beats Dominic Thiem for eighth Australian Open championship in five-set thriller

AFP-JIJI

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Novak Djokovic battled through intense pressure from Dominic Thiem to reassert his dominance at the Australian Open Sunday, claiming a record eighth title and in doing so retaking the world No. 1 ranking.

The indomitable Serb stretched his unbeaten streak this season to 13 by rallying from two sets to one down and beating the courageous fifth-seeded Austrian 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a nearly four-hour ordeal.

It was his 17th Grand Slam title, moving him within two of Rafael Nadal and three of Roger Federer on the all-time list.

