Naoya Inoue to meet John Riel Casimero in bantamweight title unification bout

Bantamweight Naoya Inoue, the WBA’s super champion and IBF champion, will face WBO title holder John Riel Casimero of the Philippines on April 25 in Las Vegas, his gym said Friday.

The 26-year-old Inoue will fight for the first time since winning the bantamweight final of the World Boxing Super Series in November. He has won all 19 of his pro bouts, including 16 by knockout.

The 30-year-old Casimero (29-4, 20 knockouts) knocked out Zolani Tete of South Africa in November to capture the WBO title.

Inoue resumed training in December after suffering facial fractures in November’s fight against Filipino superstar Nonito Donaire. Inoue entered that fight as IBF and WBA champ.

In a bout voted “2019 Fight of the Year” by the Boxing Writers Association of America, Inoue won Donaire’s WBA super championship crown.