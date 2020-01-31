Veteran reliever Yoshihisa Hirano agrees to deal with Mariners

The Mariners added a veteran arm to their bullpen Thursday, agreeing to a $1.6 million, one-year contract with Yoshihisa Hirano.

Seattle also agreed to a minor league contract with left-hander Chen Wei-yin, a deal subject to a successful physical.

Hirano has spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, appearing in 137 games with a 3.47 ERA. Hirano was very good in 2018 when he struck out 69 batters in 66⅓ innings and allowed just 18 earned runs. He struggled last season while appearing in 62 games. He had a 4.75 ERA and issued 22 walks in 53 innings.

Before joining the Diamondbacks, the 35-year-old Hirano spent 11 seasons pitching for the Orix Buffaloes.

“We believe his combination of experience and bat-missing ability brings needed stability to our bullpen,” Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement.

Hirano can earn $500,000 in bonuses based on pitching appearances: $50,000 each for 30 and 35, $75,000 apiece for 45 and 50, $100,000 for 55 and $150,000 for 60.

He also can get $450,000 in bonuses for games finished: $50,000 for 20, $75,000 apiece for 25 and 30, $100,000 for 35 and $150,000 for 40.

Hirano would receive a $250,000 assignment bonus each time he is traded but not if he is claimed on waivers, the money payable by the new team. Hirano cannot be sent to the minor leagues without his consent.

Left-hander Ricardo Sanchez was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Sanchez spent last season at Double-A Arkansas.

If added to the 40-man roster, Chen would receive a one-year contract for the major league minimum of $563,500. That would be offset against the $22 million salary he is owed by the Miami Marlins, who released him in November.

Miami gave Chen an $80 million, five-year contract before the 2016 season, but he went 13-19 with a 5.10 ERA in four injury-plagued seasons. In 2019, Chen was demoted to the bullpen and had a 6.59 ERA in 45 games.

In other MLB news, the Kung Fu Panda is back with the San Francisco Giants.

Popular third baseman Pablo Sandoval agreed to a minor league contact with the Giants and would get a $2 million, one-year deal if added to the 40-man roster.

The 2012 World Series MVP, who pondered the idea last summer that his time with San Francisco could be over, would have the chance to earn $750,000 in performance bonuses.

The 33-year-old Venezuelan is working back from season-ending Tommy John reconstructive surgery on his right elbow in early September. Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles determined Sandoval needed the procedure on his ulnar collateral ligament, and Sandoval has said he is determined to come back even stronger in 2020.