Sofia Kenin advances to Australian Open semifinals

Sofia Kenin’s breakthrough run at a Grand Slam tournament has continued to the semifinals at the Australian Open.

The 21-year-old Kenin beat No. 78-ranked Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the first match Tuesday on Rod Laver Arena. Both were playing in the quarterfinals at a major for the first time.

Jabeur, a 25-year-old Tunisian, was the first Arab woman to make it to the last eight at a major.

For Kenin, who was born in Moscow but moved to the United States as a baby and grew up in Florida, the degree of difficulty increased dramatically.

In the second set against Jabeur, she saved three break points in a long sixth game, then broke serve in the seventh game to set up the win.

“It was a tough moment,” Kenin said. “I didn’t know it was 10 minutes (but) it was pretty long, the game. After that I got my momentum.”

In the semifinals, she’ll play top-ranked Ash Barty, the French Open champion who is aiming to break an Australian drought at the national championship.

Barty was under pressure on her serve and saved a set point in the tiebreaker before seizing the momentum against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in a 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.

The so-called Barty Party in 2019 ended in a quarterfinal loss to Kvitova. The start of a new decade is cause for a bigger celebration at Melbourne Park.

In a first set that lasted almost 70 minutes, Barty fended off eight of the nine break-point chances she faced before finally getting the upper hand when she won a 22-shot rally, defending for much of it and sending up lobs just to stay in the point, at 3-2 down in the tiebreaker.

“I felt like I was run ragged around everywhere, just trying to throw the ball up to give myself some time,” Barty said.

“I just remember trying to stay alive in the point because I knew it was a big one. A big difference swapping ends at 2-4 than there is at 3-all.

“More of a survival mode point than anything else.”