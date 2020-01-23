Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura cleared for basketball activities

Washington Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura can resume basketball activities after his recovery from a groin injury, coach Scott Brooks said Wednesday.

Hachimura, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, has missed 17 games after taking an accidental knee to the groin from teammate Isaac Bonga in the Wizards’ Dec. 16 win at Detroit.

Brooks said Hachimura has to work himself back into shape before he can play, but the Wizards hope he can return before the All-Star break in mid-February.

Hachimura, a 203-cm forward, played in the Wizards’ first 25 games, all starts, and was averaging 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game before the injury.

Brooks also said Wednesday that Moe Wagner (sprained left ankle) has been given the OK for non-contact activities. The 6-foot-11 forward/center is averaging 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds in 21 games on the season.