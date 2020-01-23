Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson scores 22 points in NBA debut

Zion Williamson scored the final point of his first NBA regular season game as a packed and standing crowd belted out chants of “M-V-P!”

Then the NBA’s No. 1 overall draft pick went to the bench — as mandated by medical staff — and watched the game slip away from the Pelicans while unheeded chants of, “We want Zion!” echoed around the Smoothie King Center.

Williamson capped his long-awaited NBA debut by scoring 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and stirring the crowd into a frenzy — but the savvy and composed San Antonio Spurs weathered the surge for a 121-117 victory Wednesday night.

The celebrated rookie out of Duke, whose maiden regular season appearance was delayed three months by arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, said watching the final five minutes from the bench out of caution was “very hard.”

“I’m 19, honestly. In that moment, I’m not thinking about longevity,” Williamson continued. “I’m thinking about winning that game, so it was very tough.”

LaMarcus Aldridge had 32 points and 14 rebounds and DeMar DeRozan added 20 points as the San Antonio Spurs withstood Williamson’s late surge for a 121-117 victory over New Orleans on Wednesday night.

“The crowd got into it. We didn’t let it rattle us,” DeRozan said, adding that Williamson “went on a hell of a run.”

“It was great that we held our composure, executed when we needed to, and came up with stops when we needed to,” DeRozan added.

With Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sending double-teams at Williamson, the rookie struggled to find his shot during the first three quarters. When the fourth quarter began, he had just five points, four rebounds, an assist and four turnovers in a little less than 12 minutes.

But when the 198-cm, 129-kg Williamson found himself open for a straight-on 3 with about nine minutes to go, he let it fly and it went down, infusing the arena with energy. He followed that up with a torrid three-minute stretch in which he laid in an alley-oop lob, put back a missed shot with a reverse layup and hit three more 3s.

Williamson wasn’t known for shooting 3s when he starred at Duke. He was so often able to dominate inside. But Williamson noted that his long rehabilitation probably helped him refine his outside shot.

Williamson came into the game knowing his playing time would be limited — even though he started. He had played a total of 18:18 when he was subbed out for good with the Pelicans — who trailed by 12 to start the final period — down 109-108.

Soon after, DeRozan began San Antonio’s decisive surge with a finger roll and pull-up jumper. Aldridge followed with a tip-in and jumper shortly after.

New Orleans got as close as 119-117 on Josh Hart’s 3, but Aldridge responded with two free throws and the Spurs did not give up another basket.

“I was really proud of our guys,” Popovich said. “We took a huge blow. We stayed the course and just played.”

Brandon Ingram scored 22 for the Pelicans but missed 16 of 22 shots, while Lonzo Ball had 14 points and 12 assists.

Hawks 102, Clippers 95

In Atlanta, John Collins scored 33 points and got a big assist from two-way player Brandon Goodwin as the Hawks, playing without Trae Young, rallied from a 21-point deficit to stun short-handed Los Angeles.

Goodwin chipped in with 19 points — all in the fourth quarter — and dished off to De’Andre Hunter in the corner for a 3-pointer that gaveAtlanta a 99-93 lead with 1:43 remaining.

The Clippers seemingly seized control with a 20-0 run in the first quarter, despite missing starters Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Patrick Beverly.

Montrezl Harrell led Los Angeles with 30 points, but his struggles at the foul line (6 of 13) gave the Hawks a chance to rally.

Raptors 107, 76ers 95

In Toronto, Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 22 and the Raptors extended their winning streak to five games with a win over Philadelphia.

Norman Powell added 18 points, Marc Gasol shot 7-for-7 and finished with 17 points, and Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka each scored 16 as Toronto won its 15th straight home meeting with the 76ers.

Ben Simmons had 17 points, 10 rebounds and eights assists for the 76ers.

Lakers 100, Knicks 92

In New York, LeBron James scored 19 of his 21 points to quickly cut into Kobe Bryant’s shrinking lead over him for the No. 3 scoring spot in NBA history, and Los Angeles beat the Knicks.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 28 points in his second game back after a five-game absence, after the Western Conference leaders were handed their worst loss of the season Monday in his return.

James’ quiet second half left him with 33,599 points, 44 behind Bryant.

That keeps James in good shape to catch the former Lakers star Saturday at Philadelphia, where the five-time NBA champion was born. Los Angeles has a game in between Thursday in Brooklyn.

Marcus Morris scored 20 points and Damyean Dotson had 17 for New York.

Heat 134, Wizards 129 (OT)

In Miami, Tyler Herro scored 25 points, Jimmy Butler scored nine of his 24 points in overtime and the Heat wasted a 21-point lead before beating Washington.

Butler also had 10 assists and seven rebounds for Miami, which improved to 20-1 at home and 8-0 in overtime this season. Goran Dragic had 22 points and 10 assists, Kendrick Nunn scored 14 points and Duncan Robinson finished with 13 for the Heat.

Bradley Beal had a game-high 38 points for the Wizards on 16-for-24 shooting. Davis Bertans scored 24, Isaiah Thomas and Jordan McRae each had 14 and Ian Mahinmi had 10.

Celtics 119, Grizzlies 95

In Boston, Jayson Tatum scored 23 points before leaving the game in the third quarter with a groin injury as the Celtics routed Memphis.

Daniel Theis had 14 points, Enes Kanter finished with 13 points and eight rebounds to help Boston win its second straight. The Grizzlies have lost two in a row since posting a season-high, seven-game win streak.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Solomon Hill each added 13 points.

Pistons 127, Kings 106

In Detroit, Derrick Rose scored 22 points and Reggie Jackson added 22 points in his return to lineup, as the Pistons pounded Sacramento, handing the Kings their sixth straight loss.

Jackson missed 42 games since leaving the second game of the season with a back injury. He made a floater on his first attempt and played well in his 19 minutes off the bench, shooting 8 of 14 and handling out four assists.

Rose scored 20 or more points for the 10th straight game, tying the career high he set in 2010-11, his MVP season in Chicago. He also eclipsed 11,000 career points and added 11 assists.

Detroit’s Christian Wood poured in 23 points, while Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 points off the bench, the 11th time in 12 games that he’s scored in double figures.

De’Aaron Fox had 22 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 19 points for the Kings, who shot 12 of 23 from the line (52.2 percent).

In Other Games

Thunder 120, Magic 114

Rockets 121, Nuggets 105

Pacers 112, Suns 87

Bulls 117, Timberwolves 110

Jazz 129, Warriors 96