Novak Djokovic hits a return to Jan-Lennard Struff in the Australian Open men's singles first round on Monday. | AP

Tennis

Victorious Novak Djokovic drops a set in Australian Open first round for first time since 2006

AP

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Novak Djokovic did something he hadn’t in 14 years: He dropped a set in a first-round match at the Australian Open.

That didn’t bother him, though. He actually looked upon the challenge he faced Monday night under the closed roof at Rod Laver Arena as a good thing.

“I actually like tough first rounds — in Grand Slams, particularly,” the defending champion at Melbourne Park said after getting past 37th-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1. “Because it gets me going. From the beginning, I have to be alert. I have to be on a high level. And I think I was.”

Djokovic last ceded a set in an Australian Open opener all the way back in 2006, during a loss to Paul Goldstein. Since then, the 16-time Grand Slam champ had produced 13 consecutive straight-set wins in the hard-court tournament’s first round; add in the initial pair of sets against Struff, and the streak was at 41.

But then came a bit of a blip.

Struff managed to break Djokovic three times in that third set alone.

“He turned it around. He was not missing much,” the second-seeded Djokovic said. “Credit to him for fighting. He’s a very powerful player.”

Also worth mentioning: Djokovic helped his opponent by faltering with two double-faults on the last two points of the set.

Soon, though, he regrouped, taking eight of nine points to begin the fourth and was on his way to the 900th match win of his career. The last set took all of 22 minutes.

The first set offered its own hiccups for Djokovic. He was a point away from taking it while serving for the set at 5-3 before finding himself locked in a tiebreaker against the big-hitting Struff, who has lost in the first round in 16 of his 26 career major appearances.

Djokovic began to show signs of frustration, rolling his eyes and spreading his arms wide, as if to say, “What is going on here?!” after one miss, hanging his head and slumping his shoulders after another. Eventually, he came through there.

All in all, even with some less-than-perfect patches, Djokovic considered the evening a satisfactory way to launch his bid for a record eighth title in Melbourne.

“I ended this match in a good fashion, in the right way,” Djokovic said, “and this is very positive.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Ash Barty celebrates her victory over Lesia Tsurenko on the opening day of the Australian Open on Monday in Melbourne, Australia.
Ash Barty roars back for winning start in Melbourne
So this is how the Barty begins Down Under. Top-ranked Ash Barty lost the first set of her first-round match at the Australian Open, where she's aiming to be the first homegrown winner i...
Coco Gauff makes a return during her Australian Open first-round match against Venus Williams on Monday in Melbourne, Australia.
Teenage phenom Coco Gauff sets high goals after repeat win over Venus Williams
Everyone had the same question when the Australian Open draw was revealed: What were the odds that Coco Gauff and Venus Williams would face each other again in the first round at a Grand Slam to...
Retired Australian tennis great Margaret Court poses at an official opening ceremony of the Margaret Court Arena on Jan. 26, 2015, in Melbourne, Australia.
Controversial tennis great Margaret Court complains she is 'persecuted' for beliefs
Australian tennis great Margaret Court said she was being "persecuted" for her beliefs on Monday after criticism of her anti-gay views overshadowed 50th-anniversary celebrations of her 1970 Grand S...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Novak Djokovic hits a return to Jan-Lennard Struff in the Australian Open men's singles first round on Monday. | AP

, ,