Soccer

Liverpool continues title march

AP

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – Mohamed Salah ripped off his Liverpool jersey at a freezing Anfield after completing a 2-0 victory over Manchester United in stoppage time on Sunday, rousing fans on the Kop to sing: “We’re gonna win the league.”

It’s been a 30-year wait but there is no longer any trepidation from the Liverpool supporters as their team has moved 16 points in front at the Premier League summit.

“Now you’re gonna believe us,” they chanted.

It took Salah getting on the end of goalkeeper Alisson’s inspired long ball with the final whistle about to blow for the Liverpool title party to begin with four months of the season remaining.

Although Liverpool only held a slender lead heading into stoppage time — after Virgil van Dijk’s 14th minute header from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner — the ineffective United attack meant this victory never appeared in doubt.

Even with Liverpool unbeaten through 22 rounds and with a game in hand, the players aren’t as bullish as their fans are about the title.

“I think everyone wants us to say something about it but we won’t,” Van Dijk said. “In the squad we cannot, and we won’t. It is one game at a time.”

Liverpool could even afford to have two goals ruled out during the win.

“You have to find a way and we did,” Van Dijk said. “We had to put everything on the line and we kept a clean sheet again so I’m happy with that.”

