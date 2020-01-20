Yudai Baba shines for Legends in rout

Yudai Baba had his best all-around game in the NBA G League on Saturday.

The Texas Legends rookie swingman finished with a season-high 14 points along with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 125-98 road victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Baba made 6 of 7 shots, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, in 35 productive minutes.

The 24-year-old Toyama native displayed his catch-and-shoot skills from the perimeter. He made a nifty reverse layup while driving the baseline off a long pass in the second quarter. He also showcased his speed in the open court on the fast break, beating defenders to the basket.

Baba’s previous season-high scoring total was 11 points against the Stockton Kings on Dec. 27.

The former Alvark Tokyo standout is averaging 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks in 24 games (all coming off the bench) this season.