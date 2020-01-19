Al-Sadd's Xavi dribbles the ball during an Asian Champions League match in Tehran on May 20, 2019. The Asian Football Confederation is reportedly considering a ban on hosting international fixtures in Iran due to security concerns. | AP

Soccer

Iran accuses AFC of bias over match-hosting ban

AFP-JIJI

TEHRAN – Iran on Sunday accused Asian soccer’s governing body of bias for a proposed ban on it hosting club matches, after a spate of security incidents including the downing of an airliner.

“It appears that the decision of your Competitions Committee was influenced by foreign media hostile” towards Iran, Sports Minister Masoud Soltanifar told the head of the Asian Football Confederation, according to the ministry’s news agency.

“Iran is a safe and powerful country… We have no problems regarding the security of aviation,” he was quoted as saying in the call with AFC chief Salman Bin Ibrahim al-Khalifa.

The minister said that in addition he would “personally guarantee the security of visiting football teams.”

The row comes as tensions soar between the West and Iran following the killing of top commander Qasem Soleimani in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3.

Iran retaliated five days later by launching a wave of missiles at U.S. troops stationed in neighboring Iraq.

It had still been on high alert hours later when its armed forces mistakenly shot down a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 soon after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

The four soccer teams representing Iran in the Asian Champions League — Esteghlal, Persepolis, Sepahan and Shahr Khodro — have all threatened to pull out if the ban is confirmed.

But a non-Iranian source close to the issue told AFP the ban “is not an official decision yet.”

“It’s still a recommendation by the Competitions Committee (at the AFC) that needs to be approved by the executive committee,” the source said.

The final decision was expected “in the coming hours,” the source added.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Newcastle's Isaac Hayden celebrates scoring his team's game-winning goal against Chelsea on Saturday in Newcastle, England.
Chelsea beaten at Newcastle with last-chance header
Isaac Hayden headed the winning goal deep into stoppage time to give Newcastle a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday. Fourth-place Chelsea went into the game l...
Lukas Podolski is moving on from Vissel Kobe the team announced on Saturday.
German star Lukas Podolski leaving Vissel
Vissel Kobe announced Saturday that former Germany international Lukas Podolski is leaving the J. League first-division club upon the expiration of his contract. The 34-year-old striker j...
Kashima captain Mitsuo Ogasawara lifts the Asian Champions League trophy on Nov. 11, 2018, in Tehran.
Iran's soccer federation objects Asian Champions League hosting ban
Iran's soccer federation said Friday it has been banned from hosting international matches inside the country. The "federation received a letter today from the Asian Football Confederati...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Al-Sadd's Xavi dribbles the ball during an Asian Champions League match in Tehran on May 20, 2019. The Asian Football Confederation is reportedly considering a ban on hosting international fixtures in Iran due to security concerns. | AP

, , ,