Newcastle's Isaac Hayden celebrates scoring his team's game-winning goal against Chelsea on Saturday in Newcastle, England. | REUTERS

Soccer

Chelsea beaten at Newcastle with last-chance header

AP

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND – Isaac Hayden headed the winning goal deep into stoppage time to give Newcastle a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Fourth-place Chelsea went into the game looking to strengthen its hold on a Champions League spot and to start threatening teams above like Manchester City, which drew 2-2 with Crystal Palace earlier in the day.

Newcastle was on the defensive for almost the entire game, and would have conceded had Matt Ritchie not scooped away an effort from Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham in the 79th minute.

Newcastle’s chances seemed to have come and gone when Brazilian forward Joelinton knocked a shot wide from a good position in the 88th, having also hit the crossbar in the first half. However, a corner in the fourth minute of added time proved the turning point.

Ritchie’s delivery from the corner was poor, but so was the Chelsea clearance to Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin. He promptly delivered a curling cross from deep which was perfectly angled for Hayden to head in the winning goal.

Newcastle’s injury problems are piling up this season, and got worse when Dutch left-back Jetro Willems went off after 12 minutes with an apparently serious knee injury.

Willems joins an injury list which also includes American right-back DeAndre Yedlin and forwards Andy Carroll and Yoshinori Muto.

Chelsea had its own injury woes when right-back Reese James went off in the 75th holding his shin.

It was a standout day for the league’s underdogs, with Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham all dropped points alongside Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City was held 2-2 by Roy Hodgson’s Crystal Palace, further boosting Liverpool’s title hopes, after Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham drew 0-0 with Nigel Pearson’s Watford.

City’s draw means Liverpool can extend its lead to an almost insurmountable 16 points by beating Manchester United on Sunday.

Arsenal’s underwhelming form under new manager Mikel Arteta continued in a 1-1 draw with Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Lukas Podolski is moving on from Vissel Kobe the team announced on Saturday.
German star Lukas Podolski leaving Vissel
Vissel Kobe announced Saturday that former Germany international Lukas Podolski is leaving the J. League first-division club upon the expiration of his contract. The 34-year-old striker j...
Kashima captain Mitsuo Ogasawara lifts the Asian Champions League trophy on Nov. 11, 2018, in Tehran.
Iran's soccer federation objects Asian Champions League hosting ban
Iran's soccer federation said Friday it has been banned from hosting international matches inside the country. The "federation received a letter today from the Asian Football Confederati...
Image Not Available
Yuta Nakayama nets first goal for Zwolle in draw with Utrecht
Yuta Nakayama struck late to help PEC Zwolle snatch a 3-3 draw against Utrecht in the Dutch top flight on Friday. The defender found the net in the 89th minute at MAC3Park Stadion for hi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Newcastle's Isaac Hayden celebrates scoring his team's game-winning goal against Chelsea on Saturday in Newcastle, England. | REUTERS

, ,