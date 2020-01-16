Ashleigh Barty hits a return against Marketa Vondrousova in an Adelaide International women's singles quarterfinal match on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

Ash Barty reaches Adelaide International semifinals

AP

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA – French Open final opponents Ash Barty and Marketa Vondrousova delivered the same outcome at the Adelaide International on Thursday: A dominating victory for the No. 1 player in the world.

The Australian beat Vondrousova 6-3, 6-3 at Memorial Drive to advance to the semifinals.

The last time the players met in the final at Roland Garros, Barty won her first Grand Slam title. Vondrousova has failed to win a set against Barty in four matches.

Barty will next play American Danielle Collins, who beat No. 7-ranked Belinda Bencic 6-3, 6-1.

Barty lost her first match at the Brisbane International last week but has showed steady improvement in Adelaide.

“That is just a gradual progression of spending time on court and spending time in that competition mode,” Barty said.

Aryna Sabalenka will meet Dayana Yastremska in the other semifinal on Friday.

Yastremska beat Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-3, while Sabalenka defeated second-seeded Simona Halep 6-4, 6-2.

Halep won the 2018 French Open and 2019 Wimbledon. She reached the Australian Open final in 2018.

