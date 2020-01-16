Serena Williams participates in a practice session for the Australian Open on Thursday in Melbourne, Australia. | REUTERS

Tennis

Serena Williams to play for U.S. in Fed Cup qualifier against Latvia

AP

WHITE PLAINS NEW YORK – Serena Williams will be part of the U.S. team for its Fed Cup qualifier against Latvia, the U.S. Tennis Association said Wednesday.

It will be the first time Williams has participated in the Fed Cup since 2018. Williams has played in 10 previous Fed Cup competitions, and is 13-0 in singles and 3-2 in doubles since her first appearance in 1999.

The United States will face Latvia on Feb. 7-8 in Everett, Washington. The winner will advance to the Fed Cup finals in April in Budapest, Hungary. The U.S. must finalize the rest of its roster by Jan. 28.

Williams will be seeking her 24th Grand Slam title when the Australian Open begins next week. She won her 73rd career WTA singles title last week in Auckland, New Zealand.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

(From left) Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, Caroline Wozniacki, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev of Germany pose for a selfie during the Rally for Relief at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday. Tennis stars have come together for the Rally For Relief to raise money in aid of the bushfire relief efforts across Australia.
Naomi Osaka joins top tennis players in relief effort for Australian fires
Reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka joined several other top players on Wednesday for a charity match to help relief efforts for the wildfires that have recently devastated large parts...
Players competing in Australian Open qualifying matches in Melbourne, Australia, have complained about smoke resulting from wildfires affecting wide swaths of the country.
Australian Open qualifying delayed due to wildfire smoke
Qualifying rounds for the Australian Open were delayed Wednesday as toxic smoke from widespread bushfires continued to choke Melbourne, throwing the Grand Slam's schedule into chaos. The ...
Robert Farah (right) and playing partner Juan-Sebastian Cabal lift their trophies after winning the Wimbledon men's doubles final on July 13, 2019, in Wimbledon, England.
Top-ranked doubles player Robert Farah tests positive for steroids
Top-ranked doubles player Robert Farah says he tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid. Farah made the announcement on social media hours after he pulled out of the Australian Open...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Serena Williams participates in a practice session for the Australian Open on Thursday in Melbourne, Australia. | REUTERS

, , ,