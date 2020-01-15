Robert Farah (right) and playing partner Juan-Sebastian Cabal lift their trophies after winning the Wimbledon men's doubles final on July 13, 2019, in Wimbledon, England. | REUTERS

Tennis

Top-ranked doubles player Robert Farah tests positive for steroids

AP

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Top-ranked doubles player Robert Farah says he tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid.

Farah made the announcement on social media hours after he pulled out of the Australian Open for what he initially said were personal reasons. Farah said the International Tennis Federation had informed him of the finding.

The 32-year-old Colombian said he tested positive for Boldenone, which he claimed was the result of eating meat in his home country.

“I will not be able to play at the Australian Open, an event for which I had been preparing since December,” Farah, who won last year’s men’s doubles titles at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, wrote in remarks translated from Spanish on Twitter.

“A few hours ago the ITF informed me of the presence of Boldenone in a test that I did on October 17, 2019 in Cali.

“Two weeks before the test mentioned . . . I did an anti-doping test in Shanghai which had a negative result. And I was also tested at least 15 other times randomly in the international circuit throughout the year with the same negative result. As stated by the Colombian Olympic Committee in 2018, this substance is found frequently in Colombian meat and may affect athletes’ test results.”

The Canadian-born Farah and fellow Colombian Juan Sebastian Cabal, his long-time partner, were the ATP’s doubles team of the year in 2019. They had already pulled out of this week’s Adelaide International.

Farah was still listed on Wednesday morning atop the ATP doubles rankings list, tied with Cabal with 8,170 points each.

Cabal was expected to remain in Melbourne and play doubles with another partner.

The Australian Open starts Monday.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST TENNIS STORIES

Image Not Available
Australian Open qualifying delayed due to wildfire smoke
Qualifying rounds for the Australian Open were delayed Wednesday as toxic smoke from widespread bushfires continued to choke Melbourne, throwing the Grand Slam's schedule into chaos. The ...
Ash Barty hits a return to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in an Adelaide International women's singles second-round match on Tuesday in Adelaide, Australia.
Ash Barty overcomes late collapse to triumph in second round at Adelaide International
Although 2019 was a breakout year for No. 1-ranked Ash Barty, the Australian is finding 2020 to be an early challenge. After losing in her first appearance last week at the Brisbane Inte...
Caroline Wozniacki waves to the crowd as she leaves the court following her semifinal loss at the ASB Classic in Auckland on Saturday.
Caroline Wozniacki withdraws from Kooyong tourney ahead of final Australian Open
Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki will have no further preparation before her final career appearance at the Australian Open after withdrawing Monday from the traditional warm-up tournament ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Robert Farah (right) and playing partner Juan-Sebastian Cabal lift their trophies after winning the Wimbledon men's doubles final on July 13, 2019, in Wimbledon, England. | REUTERS

,