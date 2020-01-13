Running back Marshawn Lynch scored four touchdowns in three games after joining the Seahawks late in the season. | AP

More Sports / Football

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch 'not sure' about future

AP

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – Marshawn Lynch muscled his way into the end zone for two more postseason touchdowns for the Seattle Seahawks, capping an unexpected bonus chapter at what could have, this time, been the end of his NFL career.

In Lynch’s typical do-it-his-own-way fashion, after Seattle was ousted in the divisional round by Green Bay in a 28-23 defeat on Sunday night, the 33-year-old running back offered little insight during a brief postgame interview into his interest in again deferring retirement.

Instead, he used his cameo at the podium deep inside Lambeau Field to encourage the young players in the league to be as smart as they can in a league where careers are often short-lived.

“Take care y’all bodies, take care y’all chicken, and take care y’all mentals,” Lynch said.

By chicken, he assumedly meant money. Later, he used the word ‘bread.’

“I’ll tell y’all now while ya’ll are in it, take care of y’all bread, so when y’all done you go ahead and take care of yourself,” said Lynch, who had four touchdowns in three games for the Seahawks after injuries to running backs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny prompted their emergency call to the long-time fan and team favorite known as “Beast Mode” who played a major part in back-to-back Super Bowl appearances after the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Lynch was out of football for 14 months when he rejoined the Seahawks and came up two wins short of another trip to the big game.

“It was solid,” said Lynch, who had 26 yards on 12 carries on Sunday. “Pretty solid.”

As for his future?

“I’m not sure,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Quarterback Russell Wilson couldn’t hold back his smiles when asked about the reunion.

“He’s a champion. He’s a warrior. He’s a guy that I’ve always loved playing with,” Wilson said, adding: “For Marshawn to come back, it meant a lot to us.”

Lynch walked down the hallway to personally congratulate Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, his college teammate at Cal in 2004.

“He is one of my all-time favorite teammates,” Rodgers said. “He has just an incredible personality and charisma. He’s just so fun to be around.”

The Packers considered trading for Lynch in 2010, only to have the Seahawks acquire him from Buffalo instead.

“It would have been a lot of fun to play some more years together, but I just have a ton of respect for him in his career,” Rodgers said. “He’s one of those transcendent players that is so likable and so respected by so many people, and I’m just fortunate to have gotten to play with him for a year.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

LSU coach Ed Orgeron (left) and Clemson coach Dabo Swinney pose with the trophy during a news conference for the College Football Playoff final on Sunday in New Orleans.
Clemson's Dabo Swinney, LSU's Ed Orgeron leading evolution in coaching styles
Dabo Swinney can turn most any issue into an extended, persuasive sermon. If he was a salesman, we'd all probably be buying time shares. Ed Orgeron is as comfortable talking gumbo and ja...
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday in Beverly Hills, California, on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism.
Patriots star Julian Edelman arrested for vandalism in California
New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone's car, authorities said Sunday. Ed...
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass against the Seahawks during the first half of their playoff game on Sunday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Packers hold off Seahawks in divisional round
Aaron Rodgers connected with Davante Adams eight times for 160 yards and two touchdowns, Green Bay's spruced-up defense fended off a spirited Seattle rally, and the Packers held on for a 28-23 v...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Running back Marshawn Lynch scored four touchdowns in three games after joining the Seahawks late in the season. | AP

,