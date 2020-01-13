Kimia Alizadeh celebrates after winning the taekwondo gold medal during the 2016 Summer Olympics on Aug. 18, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro. Alizadeh said on Sunday she has defected from Iran. | AP

Olympics

Kimia Alizadeh, Iran's only female Olympic medalist, defects

AP

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Iran’s only female Olympic medalist said she defected from the Islamic Republic in a blistering online letter that describes herself as “one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran.”

Taekwondo athlete Kimia Alizadeh posted the letter on Instagram as Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency said she had fled to the Netherlands. She criticized wearing the mandatory hijab headscarf and accused officials in Iran of sexism and mistreatment.

“Whatever they said, I wore,” Alizadeh wrote in the letter posted Saturday. “Every sentence they ordered, I repeated.”

She described the decision to leave Iran as difficult, but necessary.

There was no immediate reaction from Iranian authorities. ISNA said Alizadeh had been reported injured and unable to compete. Their report suggested Alizadeh may try to compete under another nation’s flag at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Alizadeh, 21, won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Her defection comes amid unprecedentedly high tensions between Iran and the United States.

In recent years, many Iranian athletes have left their country, citing government pressure. In September, Saeed Mollaei, an Iranian judoka, left the country for Germany. He said Iranian officials had forced him to not compete with Israeli judoka.

Alireza Faghani, an Iranian international soccer referee, also left Iran for Australia last year.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST OLYMPICS STORIES

Image Not Available
Sapporo mayor meets with IOC chief Thomas Bach about bid to host 2030 Winter Olympics
Sapporo Mayor Katsuhiro Akimoto met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in Lausanne on Saturday to discuss the city's proposed bid to host the 2030 Winter Games. The host ...
Newly elected IOC member Yasuhiro Yamashita, president of the Japanese Olympic Committee, attends the 135th IOC Session in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Friday.
JOC chief Yasuhiro Yamashita becomes IOC member
Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita was elected a member of the International Olympic Committee at its general assembly on Friday. Yamashita, a 62-year-old former jud...
Image Not Available
Hydrogen to fuel 2020 Olympic flame
Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics unveiled a plan to use hydrogen as the fuel for its Olympic flame cauldron at a meeting of the International Olympic Committee general session on Friday.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kimia Alizadeh celebrates after winning the taekwondo gold medal during the 2016 Summer Olympics on Aug. 18, 2016, in Rio de Janeiro. Alizadeh said on Sunday she has defected from Iran. | AP

, , ,