Kento Momota reacts after winning against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen during their men's singles final match at the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

More Sports

Kento Momota opens Olympic year with Malaysia triumph

Kyodo

KUALA LUMPUR – Kento Momota, the world’s No. 1 men’s badminton player, opened his year by winning the Malaysia Masters on Sunday.

Momota beat Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen 24-22, 21-11 in the men’s singles final to win his first title of the year ahead of this summer’s Tokyo Olympics. Axelsen is ranked fifth in the world.

Axelson overcame an 18-13 deficit in a tightly contested first game, but everything went Momota’s way in the second game.

Momota, who missed the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics due to a suspension for illegal gambling, won 11 international meets last year, and is now looking to become Japan’s first Olympic badminton gold medalist in men’s singles.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST MORE SPORTS STORIES

Italy's Federica Brignone celebrates after winning the World Cup Women's Alpine Combined event in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, Austria, on Sunday.
Federica Brignone wins World Cup combined event; Mikaela Shiffrin skis out
Federica Brignone won a World Cup Alpine combined event on Sunday after most top racers including Mikaela Shiffrin failed to complete a tricky opening super-G run. Shiffrin skied out mid...
Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves died Sunday during the seventh stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, organizers announced.
Portuguese rider Paulo Goncalves killed after Dakar crash
Portuguese motorbike rider Paulo Goncalves has died after a crash during Sunday's Dakar Rally seventh stage, organizers announced. The 40-year-old suffered the fatal accident after 276 k...
Image Not Available
Shun Murakami scores big at Qualifying Series opener in China
Shun Murakami opened the 2020 men's World Surf League Qualifying Series with a massive win at the Corona Open China on Sunday, racking up 5,000 points toward next year's Championship Tour. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kento Momota reacts after winning against Denmark's Viktor Axelsen during their men's singles final match at the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,