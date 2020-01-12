More Sports

Shun Murakami scores big at Qualifying Series opener in China

Kyodo

Shun Murakami opened the 2020 men’s World Surf League Qualifying Series with a massive win at the Corona Open China on Sunday, racking up 5,000 points toward next year’s Championship Tour.

The 22-year-old posted a score of 12.67 in the final at Wanning’s Riyue Bay in Hainan Province to beat Hawaii’s Keanu Asing by 2.67 points and top the podium at one of the Qualifying Series’ highest-rated events.

In the women’s competition, Hinako Kurokawa and Minami Nonaka both crashed out in the semifinals and finished third behind winner Brisa Hennessy of Costa Rica and runner-up Vahine Fierro of France.

Murakami has already earned a provisional spot at the 2020 Tokyo Games, where surfing will make its Olympic debut, for finishing as the highest-ranked surfer from an Asian nation in the field at last year’s ISA World Surfing Games.

