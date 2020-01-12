U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the Australian Open, tournament organizers said on Saturday. | REUTERS

U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Australian Open with knee injury

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Australian Open organizers said Saturday that U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Juan Martin del Potro and Richard Gasquet have withdrawn due to knee injuries.

“The Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year,” Andreescu said. “It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my (left) knee and body.”

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, starts Jan. 20 in Melbourne. Tournament officials said on Twitter that Gasquet had withdrawn with a knee injury while del Potro was also recovering from a knee ailment.

The 19-year-old Andreescu, the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam singles tournament, hasn’t played since suffering the injury at the WTA Finals in October in China.

A shoulder injury last March kept her out of all but one match from April through July.

She retired after one match at last year’s French Open and didn’t play at Wimbledon before going on to win the U.S. Open.

