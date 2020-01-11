Rome Diamond League meet moved to Naples

The Rome Diamond League meet this year will take place in Naples, the Italian Athletics Federation announced on Saturday.

The fifth of the 15-meet series on May 28 will be staged in the Stadio San Paolo in Naples with Rome’s Stadio Olimpico unavailable ahead of the UEFA European championships.

The Italian capital will host four Euro 2020 matches, including the opening game on June 12.

Stadio San Paolo, home to Italian soccer club Napoli, was recently renovated for the 2019 Summer Universiade and can host 55,000 spectators.

Since the Golden Gala was inaugurated in 1980, Rome has hosted the annual event apart from in 1988 (Verona), 1989 (Pescara) and 1990 (Bologna) when the Stadio Olimpico was undergoing work ahead of the 1990 FIFA World Cup.