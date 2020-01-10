Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta (right) competes against the Kashima Antlers in the Emperor's Cup final on New Year's Day. | REUTERS

Soccer / J. League

Andres Iniesta says he hopes to finish playing career in Japan

Kyodo

Former Spain and Barcelona great Andres Iniesta hopes to finish his playing career in Japan with J. League’s Vissel Kobe, Spanish media reported Thursday.

Following rumors of interest from clubs in North America’s Major League Soccer, the 34-year-old Iniesta was quoted in the online edition of daily sports newspaper Marca as saying he intended to remain with Kobe for the remainder of his contract.

“Will I retire here? I hope so. I’ve got two years left on my contract and I don’t know if I will have the strength to continue (beyond that). We’ll see,” Iniesta told Marca.

“I like the league that I’m in, I still feel like a footballer and I want to improve. Let’s hope (I’m in Japan) for many years, but there will be a day that it will have to come to an end.”

The playmaker, considered one of the best midfielders of all time, led Kobe to the Emperor’s Cup, the club’s first major silverware, earlier this month.

With the victory, Kobe earned its first berth in Asia’s premier club tournament, the Asian Champions League.

In the wide-ranging interview, Iniesta also indicated he was open to eventually taking a coaching role with Barcelona, where he made his first-team debut as an 18-year-old in 2002.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Yuya Kubo
Yuya Kubo joins FC Cincinnati
Striker Yuya Kubo will join FC Cincinnati via transfer from Belgian first-division side Gent, the Major League Soccer team announced Thursday. The 26-year-old Kubo, a former internationa...
Lazio's Ciro Immobile leads the Italian League with 19 goals in 17 matches this season.
Old-fashioned No. 9's are back in fashion in Italy
Forget the false nine. Traditional No. 9's are back in vogue in Serie A. From Romelu Lukaku to Ciro Immobile and Andrea Belotti — and even the new-look Cristiano Ronaldo — ol...
Liverpool's Sadio Mane (right) is tackled by Flamengo's Rafinha during the Club World Cup final on Dec. 21, 2019, in Doha.
Shanghai to stage 2021 Club World Cup final according to local reports
Shanghai will host the opening ceremony and final of the expanded 2021 Club World Cup in China, state media said. Eight Chinese cities will stage matches for the FIFA-organized tournamen...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta (right) competes against the Kashima Antlers in the Emperor's Cup final on New Year's Day. | REUTERS

, , ,