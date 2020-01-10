Kai Toews poses for a photo on Friday after signing a contract with the Utsunomiya Brex. | UTSUNOMIYA BREX

Kai Toews launches pro career with Utsunomiya Brex

by Ed Odeven

Staff Writer

Kai Toews’ pro career will begin with the Utsunomiya Brex, it was announced on Friday.

The talented point guard was second among NCAA Division I players in assists per game (7.7) as a freshman last season.

Now, he joins a powerhouse B. League club with a deep, veteran roster.

In December, Toews, a Tokyo native, left the University of North Carolina Wilmington in the middle of his sophomore season. He averaged 5.5 points and 4.3 assists in 13 games in the 2019-20 campaign.

In his freshman season, he contributed 8.8 points and made a big splash as one of the top passers in the country. The 188-cm Toews was named to the Colonial Athletic Association All-Rookie Team.

“I decided to play with the B. League’s Utsunomiya Brex because I wanted to fight a lot with great fans and learn a lot from my teammates who (can) train my mind and body,” Toews said in a statement.

The 21-year-old Toews added that he has a lot of family in Utsunomiya, calling it a “favorite place I’ve always been familiar with.”

Addressing the team’s rabid fans, Toews continued: “I can’t wait for the day we can fight together at the match venue.”

