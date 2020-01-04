Tottenham's Harry Kane shoots the ball during a New Year's Day match against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium. | AFP-JIJI

Tottenham striker Harry Kane out with torn hamstring

LONDON – Tottenham striker Harry Kane sustained a tear in his left hamstring muscle during the 1-0 loss at Southampton, the Premier League club said Friday.

Tottenham did not give a timescale for Kane’s absence, only saying: “Our medical staff will continue to review the injury with treatment ongoing.”

Kane was injured in the second half of Wednesday’s game. The England captain played every minute of Tottenham’s other three games over the hectic festive period.

“Head up,” Kane said in a tweet he posted before Tottenham announced the nature of his injury. “Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

