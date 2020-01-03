Yankees right-hander Domingo German is seen pitching against the Red Sox in a September 2019 file photo. | AP

Yankees pitcher Domingo German suspended 81 games for violating domestic violence policy

NEW YORK – New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German will miss the first 63 games of the 2020 season as part of an 81-game ban for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy.

The league announced the suspension Thursday. German has agreed not to appeal.

German was put on administrative leave on Sept. 19 while MLB investigated an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend, with whom he has at least one child. He missed the final nine games of the 2019 regular season and all nine of New York’s postseason games. Those missed games will count toward his ban.

The right-hander was the Yankees’ winningest pitcher last season, going 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances. The 27-year-old had a $577,000 salary but will not be paid for the time he missed after being placed on leave. He is expected to make a similar salary for 2020 but again will not be paid while suspended.

German will participate in a treatment program and will also make a contribution to Sanctuary for Families, a New York-based nonprofit group that aids victims of domestic violence.

German’s ban is the longest levied by MLB under its domestic violence policy for a player who was not formally charged. Addison Russell of the Chicago Cubs was suspended 40 games spanning the 2018-19 seasons following a series of allegations by his ex-wife.

Former San Diego pitcher Jose Torres was banned 100 games in 2018 following an arrest on domestic violence charges.

New York has been preparing to go on without German for much of 2020. The club signed right-hander Gerrit Cole to a $324 million, nine-year contract last month, the largest deal ever for a pitcher for total dollars and average annual value. Cole is expected to be followed in the rotation by left-hander James Paxton and right-handers Masahiro Tanaka and Luis Severino, with lefties J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery also available.

