Kings center Dewayne Dedmon, seen trying to block a shot taken by the Pacers' Myles Turner in a preseason game in October 2019, was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

Basketball / NBA

Kings' Dewayne Dedmon fined $50,000 for requesting a trade

AP

NEW YORK – Sacramento Kings center Dewayne Dedmon has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for public comments about wanting a trade.

The league made the announcement on Thursday, calling the comments detrimental to the NBA and its teams. He made the request in a recent interview with The Sacramento Bee.

Before the Kings played the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, he talked about wanting a trade, saying “I would like to be traded. I haven’t been playing, so I would like to go somewhere where my talents are appreciated.”

Under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, players cannot make public demands for a trade. The 30-year-old Dedmon signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Kings in the offseason.

Last season, the league fined then-New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis $50,000 after his agent made a public trade request.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Guard Morihisa Yamauchi is a dependable backup for the much-improved Sunrockers Shibuya.
Sunrockers continue to make progress under coach Tsutomu Isa in second year at helm
Sunday's game provided ample evidence of the growth and potential of the Sunrockers Shibuya under Tsutomu Isa, who became head coach in October 2018 after the team opened last season with a 1-7 rec...
Diamond Dolphins forward Justin Burrell is in his fifth season with the club.
Justin Burrell says Diamond Dolphins must step up their game
The Nagoya Diamond Dolphins endured a difficult December, winning just two of 10 games. They have lost six consecutive games, and veteran forward Justin Burrell challenged his team to improve it...
The Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the basket as the Timberwolves' Jarrett Culver defends in the second quarter on Wednesday in Milwaukee.
Bucks hold off short-handed Timberwolves
The Milwaukee Bucks were happy to get another win though they know they didn't play up to their standards. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds, and the Bucks held off a st...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Kings center Dewayne Dedmon, seen trying to block a shot taken by the Pacers' Myles Turner in a preseason game in October 2019, was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI

,