Avalanche whip Blues to end four-game home losing streak

DENVER – With a big offensive push, the Colorado Avalanche turned the page on a tough stretch at home and against the St. Louis Blues in particular.

Nazem Kadri scored twice and Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists as the Avalanche beat the Blues 7-3 Thursday night to snap a four-game skid at home.

Rookie defenseman Cale Makar added a power-play goal and an assist for Colorado, which also ended a six-game losing streak to the Blues. Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher also had power-play goals, while Joonas Donskoi had the other goal for the Avalanche. Samuel Girard finished with four assists.

“Today was a good start in the right direction,” said Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer, who recorded 24 saves. “Everybody was going. We need that. (The Blues) are a really good team, so huge points for us. We didn’t do well the last couple games against them. It was a good statement game for us.

“We need to keep collecting points and playing the right way. You miss a point here and there, it’s going to cost you in the end.”

MacKinnon said he liked the way the Avalanche responded with a big third period after the Blues had fought back from a three-goal deficit to make a game of it.

“I think we were just due, honestly,” MacKinnon said. “We were giving all the opponents their goals in the third, we had bad breakdowns. . . . We knew we needed some maturity from everybody at that time.”

Robert Thomas had two goals and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for St. Louis.

In Other Games

Blue Jackets 2, Bruins 1 (OT)

Sabres 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

Lightning 2, Canadiens 1

Devils 2, Islanders 1

Sharks 3, Penguins 2 (OT)

Panthers 6, Senators 3

Maple Leafs 6, Jets 3

Coyotes 4, Ducks 2

Flames 4, Rangers 3

Canucks 7, Blackhawks 5

Golden Knight 5, Flyers 4

