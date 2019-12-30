Roma's Diego Perotti (second from right) celebrates with teammate Amadou Diawara (right) after scoring against Austria's Wolfsberger AC during a Europa League fixture on Dec. 12, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. | REUTERS

Soccer

Roma in talks with U.S. businessman Dan Friedkin to buy club

AFP-JIJI

ROME – Italian first-division club Roma on Monday confirmed negotiations with U.S. billionaire Dan Friedkin to buy the Italian club.

“The Friedkin Group are in negotiations related to a potential transaction involving NEEP Roma Holding Spa and its subsidiaries — including AS Roma,” the club said in a statement early Monday.

It follows reports that the 54-year-old Texas-based businessman will imminently take over as majority shareholder from fellow American James Pallotta in a deal worth up to 780 million ($872 million).

“AS Roma informs that no definitive agreements concerning a transfer … have been formalised to date and that any potential transaction with The Friedkin Group remains subject to a successful completion of a legal due diligence upon the AS Roma Group,” the statement continued.

According to several media reports, a preliminary agreement has been reached with Friedkin to take over from an American consortium led by Pallotta, who bought two-thirds of Roma’s shares in 2012.

Since then Pallotta, 61, has been pushing for the construction of a new stadium in Rome, but it remains at a planning stage.

The U.S.-based Pallotta remains unpopular among club fans for his rare appearances in Italy and his handling of club legends Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi, who were both pushed out of the club.

Friedkin is the chief executive of Friedkin Group, the owner of Gulf States Toyota, an independent vehicle distributor in the United States. Passionate about cinema, he has also produced several films.

Friedkin’s son Ryan could move to the Italian capital to manage the club, according to Italian news agency AGI.

Pallotta, chairman of Boston-based hedge fund Raptor Capital Management, may keep a minority stake in the club, according to reports.

Three-time Italian league champion Roma, which has not won Serie A since 2001, is currently fourth in the Italian league, just behind crosstown rival Lazio.

The team’s last silverware was the Italian Cup in 2008.

Roma reached the Champions League semifinals in 2018, but did not qualify for the European competition this season.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST SOCCER STORIES

Hearts' Ryotaro Meshino celebrates after scoring against Aberdeen on Sunday in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Ryotaro Meshino nets third goal of season in Hearts draw
Hearts' Ryotaro Meshino scored his third goal of the season Sunday with a superb opener but his team had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Aberdeen which sent them further adrift at the foot of the ...
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson (left) and Wolverhampton's Jonny Otto vie for the ball during their Premier League match on Sunday in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool's unbeaten run at home reaches 50
Liverpool extended its unbeaten home run in the Premier League to 50 games with a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton in a scrappy match on Sunday where two video replays went in the runaway league le...
A VAR decision is shown on the scoreboard during Brighton's game against Bournemouth at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, England on Saturday.
VAR continues to frustrate teams
Festive spirit was in short supply from video assistant referees in the Premier League on Saturday as three goals were ruled out for marginal offside calls, exacerbating frustration about the techn...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Roma's Diego Perotti (second from right) celebrates with teammate Amadou Diawara (right) after scoring against Austria's Wolfsberger AC during a Europa League fixture on Dec. 12, at Rome's Stadio Olimpico. | REUTERS

, ,