Basketball / B. League

Rizing Zephyr's Shunto Murakami gives team big lift in fourth quarter against Storks

by Ed Odeven

Staff Writer

Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka shooting guard Shunto Murakami was fouled repeatedly in the fourth quarter of Friday’s home game against the Nishinomiya Storks.

Murakami capitalized on his visits to the free-throw line, nailing 12 of 14 fouls shots in the final quarter of Fukuoka’s 84-83 victory.

The 23-year-old Yamagata Prefecture native led all scorers with 25 points in the B. League second-division game, including 16 in the fourth.

The Storks’ Jun Taniguchi drained a 3-pointer with 1 second remaining to account for the final score in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture.

Fukuoka big man David Doblas scored 17 points, while Kevinn Pinkney, a former University of Nevada player, had 10 points and 15 rebounds. Masashi Joho and Satoshi Ishitani poured in 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Rizing Zephyr (8-21).

Big man Bradley Waldow paced the Storks (18-11) with 24 points and 14 boards. Noriaki Dohara added 14 points, Kento Matsuzaki scored 13, Naoki Tani chipped in with 12 and Draelon Burns had seven points and 12 assists.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BASKETBALL STORIES

Dallas' Luka Doncic dribbles against San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge in the first half on Thursday night.
Mavericks star Luka Doncic drops 24 on Spurs in return from ankle injury
Luka Doncic barely missed a step and added a little Magic on his return to the Dallas lineup on Thursday night. He had missed the previous four games because of a sprained right ankle. D...
Nuggets coach Michael Malone directs his team during the first half against the Pelicans on Wednesday in Denver.
Nuggets coach Mike Malone signs contract extension
The Denver Nuggets have signed coach Michael Malone to a contract extension through the 2022-23 season. Malone has steadily helped build the Nuggets into a Western Conference contender si...
Boston's Kemba Walker drives past Toronto's Fred VanVleet in the first half Wednesday night.
Celtics trounce Raptors in first Christmas Day game in Canada
Boston's Jaylen Brown celebrated Christmas with something he had never enjoyed before: a road win at Toronto. Brown scored 30 points, Kemba Walker had 22 and the Celtics beat the Raptors...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Fukuoka's Shunto Murakami shoots a fourth-quarter layup against Nishinomiya on Friday in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture. The Rizing Zephyr defeated the Storks 84-83. | B. LEAGUE

, , , , ,