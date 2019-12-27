Rizing Zephyr's Shunto Murakami gives team big lift in fourth quarter against Storks

Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka shooting guard Shunto Murakami was fouled repeatedly in the fourth quarter of Friday’s home game against the Nishinomiya Storks.

Murakami capitalized on his visits to the free-throw line, nailing 12 of 14 fouls shots in the final quarter of Fukuoka’s 84-83 victory.

The 23-year-old Yamagata Prefecture native led all scorers with 25 points in the B. League second-division game, including 16 in the fourth.

The Storks’ Jun Taniguchi drained a 3-pointer with 1 second remaining to account for the final score in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture.

Fukuoka big man David Doblas scored 17 points, while Kevinn Pinkney, a former University of Nevada player, had 10 points and 15 rebounds. Masashi Joho and Satoshi Ishitani poured in 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Rizing Zephyr (8-21).

Big man Bradley Waldow paced the Storks (18-11) with 24 points and 14 boards. Noriaki Dohara added 14 points, Kento Matsuzaki scored 13, Naoki Tani chipped in with 12 and Draelon Burns had seven points and 12 assists.